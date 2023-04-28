 Skip navigation
Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Keion White goes to Patriots at No. 46

  
Published April 28, 2023 04:15 PM

The Patriots stayed defensive with their second pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White is headed to New England after being selected with the 46th overall pick. The Patriots opened their draft by taking cornerback Christian Gonzalez in the first round.

White was one of four players who opted to attend the draft before going undrafted in the first round on Thursday night.

White played tight end at Old Dominion to kick off his college time and then moved to defense before transferring to the ACC school. He had 54 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks during his final collegiate season.