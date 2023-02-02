Kellen Moore: Improving run game will be a process

Kellen Moore is the new offensive coordinator for the Chargers and there’s one clear area where the team will be looking to improve under new management.

The Chargers averaged just 89.6 rushing yards per game during the regular season, which ranked 30th in the league and helped contribute to the decision to part ways with former offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. The Cowboys ran for over 135 yards per game under Moore, so that would seem to be a step in the right direction.

At a Wednesday press conference , Moore said it won’t be as simple as just taking what he did in the past and implementing it with his new team.

“It’s something that will take the whole process to go through,” Moore said. “By no means are you going to walk in and say, ‘I have all the answers here, let’s go.’ . . . Certainly, there will be pieces that they’ve been able to establish and have some success — let’s incorporate that. We’ll have some stuff from Dallas. It’s important to be diverse. There’s a balancing act in the run game, groove calls and calls that you can kind of hang your hat on, while also being diverse enough to make adjustments throughout a game and depending on a defense’s looks.”

The Cowboys successfully deployed a backfield tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in 2022 and Moore said he hopes to have two or three backs playing a role in 2023. The Chargers have Austin Ekeler as the top back and Moore said he saw Josh Kelley “start to develop a role” as the No. 2 back, but there could be other moves this offseason as the Chargers try to spark that part of their offense.