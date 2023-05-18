Kendre Miller thinks he can “pretty much do the same thing” as Alvin Kamara for Saints

Saints third-round pick Kendre Miller wasn’t used as a receiver out of the backfield all that often during his time at TCU, but New Orleans is viewing him differently.

Head coach Dennis Allen said that he thinks Miller possesses “that skill set” and Miller said the team’s coaches have been telling him that “we knew it was in you, that’s why we drafted you, we know you can catch.” Catching passes has been a significant part of Alvin Kamara’s role as the No. 1 back with the Saints and Miller said he believes he’s capable of providing the same kind of production to the offense.

“How they use [Kamara] is kind of unique, and watching film every day, we watch a bunch of clips of him,” Miller said, via the team’s website. “How they use him in the pass game, that’s pretty cool. I feel like I can step in and pretty much do the same thing.”

Miller is still recovering from a meniscus injury, so he isn’t ready for full football activities. He expects that to change by training camp and meeting the team’s expectations as a receiving option would be a help to the offense if Kamara winds up missing time due to a suspension or other reasons in the future.