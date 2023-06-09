 Skip navigation
Kendrick Bourne on DeAndre Hopkins: Anything that helps us win, I’m with

  
Published June 9, 2023 10:48 AM
June 9, 2023 08:46 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack DeAndre Hopkins’ history with Bill O’Brien, given the report the WR will visit the Patriots next week, and discuss if he’d be a good fit in New England.

News that free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit with the Patriots next week broke on Friday morning.

That was well before some of New England’s players were set to meet with the media after the day’s practice. So, receiver Kendrick Bourne was asked about the club potentially adding the former All-Pro receiver.

“I’m a fan of D-Hop. It would be cool ,” Bourne said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I don’t know the gist of what’s going on, but he is a great player. Anything that would help us win, I’m with.”

Bourne finished last season with 35 catches for 434 yards with a touchdown. That ranked fourth on the team’s list.

The Patriots did add JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency but Hopkins would be another key weapon to put the offense in a better position to be successful, especially considering the club did not have a 1,000-yard receiver last year.