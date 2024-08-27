 Skip navigation
Kendrick Bourne will miss at least the Patriots' first four games

  
Published August 27, 2024 09:40 AM

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Bourne will start the season on the physically unable to perform list, according to multiple reports. That makes him ineligible to play in the Patriots’ first four games.

Although Bourne had said he thought he would be full go for training camp after suffering a torn ACL last year, it didn’t turn out that way. Bourne suffered the torn ACL in Week Eight of last year, and it’s not unusual for ACL tears to take close to a full year to heal completely.

Despite the ACL tear, the Patriots signed Bourne to a new three-year contract in March. They believe he’s going to get healthy and contribute, even if it won’t be during the first month of the season.

The four games Bourne is sure to miss are against the Bengals, Seahawks, Jets and 49ers. The earliest he could play would be on October 6 against the Dolphins.