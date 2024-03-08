Kendrick Bourne says he’ll be full-go for training camp, hopes to re-sign with Patriots

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne is heading into free agency with questions about his surgically repaired knee, but he hopes the Patriots are satisfied enough with the answer to those questions that they keep him in New England.

Asked on NFL Network if he wants to return to New England in 2024, Bourne answered, “I do. I do.”

Bourne signed a three-year contract with the Patriots in 2021 and said New England has been a great place for him.

“It’s something that has helped me in my career, especially in my life as a man,” Bourne said. "[Bill] Belichick, obviously you bring him up, he’s somebody that helped me, obviously you know it’s a new coach and new situation, but the building itself, the organization itself, what they stand for has helped me grow. So, it’s some place that they hold a special place in my heart, so I would love to go back.”

Bourne, who tore his ACL in Week Eight, said he’ll be full-go for training camp and fully expects to play a full season.

“My plan is to play Game 1 and I believe I’m going to be ready,” he said. “Where I’m at right now, on track, ahead of schedule and I feel good. So, building that confidence, building my strength in my legs so that I can be ready to go Game 1.”

The 28-year-old Bourne had 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns at the time of his season-ending injury last season. He was on pace for career highs in all statistical categories with the potential for a career year that would position him well for free agency, but the injury complicates things as he gets set to become a free agent in five days.