Kenny Pickett off injury report, is expected to play vs. Ravens

Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett told reporters this week that he would be “good to go” by Sunday after suffering a bone bruise in his knee last week.

That is now officially the case.

Pickett is off Pittsburgh’s injury report and is expected to play. The quarterback was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

In four games this season, Pickett has completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 803 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions.

While linebacker Alex Highsmith (groin) was added to the injury report on Thursday when he didn’t practice, he was able to get back on the field in a limited capacity and is questionable.

Running back Najee Harris (hamstring) was added to the injury report Friday as a limited participant, but has no status and is expected to play.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), punter Presley Harvin (right hamstring), offensive lineman Dan Moore (knee), offensive lineman James Daniels (groin), and defensive end DeMarvin Leal (concussion) have all been ruled out. Leal was limited on Thursday but downgraded to a non-participant on Friday.

Linebacker Cole Holcomb (back) and offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow) both have no injury status and are expected to play.

