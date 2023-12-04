Kenny Pickett set for more tests tomorrow on injured ankle

The Steelers do not yet know the severity of quarterback Kenny Pickett’s ankle injury.

A league source tells PFT that Pickett will have more testing tomorrow on the injury he suffered in today’s loss to the Cardinals.

Pickett had to leave the game and was replaced by backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. The Steelers have a short week before facing the Patriots on Thursday night, so unless Pickett gets a clean bill of healthy, Trubisky may be pressed into starting duty against the Patriots.

Today’s loss dropped the Steelers to 7-5 on the season, but they’re still in good shape to earn an AFC wild card spot.