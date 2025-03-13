Kenny Pickett views himself as a starter, ready to compete for the job

Russell Wilson left the Browns’ training facility without a deal Thursday. That leaves Kenny Pickett as the only healthy quarterback on the team’s roster.

Pickett is fine with competition for the job, understanding the Browns will add a quarterback, but he expects to have a shot at the job.

“I do view myself as a starter,” Pickett said Thursday, via NFL.com. “I’m sure they’re going to bring in another veteran and who knows what else, but I’m just excited to be here and compete with whoever. All the quarterback rooms I’ve been in, each room’s been really tight. We all pull for each other. That’s really what it’s all about: getting better together and making the team better. So definitely prepare for whatever situation that may present itself.”

Pickett, a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2022, started 12 games in 2022 and 12 games in 2023 for Pittsburgh. He started one in place of an injured Jalen Hurts last season for the Eagles.

The Browns acquired Pickett in a trade with the Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a fifth-round pick.

“I just think it’s a great opportunity to go compete again,” Pickett said. “That’s really all you can ask for. That’s what I was told here, coming in here, having an opportunity to compete again. So I’m very excited for that.”

Deshaun Watson, who is expected to miss the 2025 season after re-rupturing his Achilles earlier this offseason, was in the team facility rehabbing Thursday. Wilson and Pickett were in the building at the same time.

Pickett, who went 14-10 in his time as the Steelers’ starter, is “fine” with whoever the Browns add to the quarterbacks room.

“As long as I have a chance to compete, that’s all you can ask for,” Pickett said. “So having that opportunity is awesome as a player, so I’m looking forward to working with whoever comes in the building.”