Kerby Joseph, Taylor Decker out of Lions practice Thursday

Lions safety Kerby Joseph missed some of last Sunday’s win over the Browns with a knee injury and it has impacted his availability at practice this week as well.

Joseph was out of practice on Thursday and has now missed both of the team’s workouts this week. Joseph had three tackles and an interceptions while playing three-quarters of the defensive snaps last weekend.

Left tackle Taylor Decker was listed as questionable last week because of a shoulder injury, but wound up playing. He could be on track for the same designation for this week’s matchup with the Bengals because he’s missed both days of practice as well.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring) and running back Sione Vaki (groin) were out of practice. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill (knee) was limited as he continues his first practice week of the season.

Cornerbacks Terrion Arnold (shoulder) and Khalil Dorsey (concussion) moved up to full practice participation.