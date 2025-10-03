 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251003.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kerby Joseph, Taylor Decker questionable for Lions-Bengals

  
Published October 3, 2025 03:44 PM

Two key Detroit players are uncertain to play Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) are both questionable.

Joseph did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday, with head coach Dan Campbell saying in his Friday press conference, “I think we’re on the uptick with him.”

Decker did not practice all week. He was questionable for last week’s game against the Browns but did play.

“[H]e’s been pushing through it, and I know it’s not up to his standards,” Campbell said of Decker. “What I’ve told him is that you’re helping us win these games, man. It’s winning football. … So, it is just about trying to calm it down, this shoulder down and get him to where he feels like man, I’m at least 80 percent, 85 percent of what I am.”

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder) is off the injury report and is expected to play.

But linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (concussion/wrist), running back Sione Vaki (groin), and defensive lineman Alim McNeill (knee) have all been ruled out.