Kerby Joseph, Taylor Decker questionable for Lions-Bengals

Two key Detroit players are uncertain to play Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Safety Kerby Joseph (knee) and left tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) are both questionable.

Joseph did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday but was a limited participant on Friday, with head coach Dan Campbell saying in his Friday press conference, “I think we’re on the uptick with him.”

Decker did not practice all week. He was questionable for last week’s game against the Browns but did play.

“[H]e’s been pushing through it, and I know it’s not up to his standards,” Campbell said of Decker. “What I’ve told him is that you’re helping us win these games, man. It’s winning football. … So, it is just about trying to calm it down, this shoulder down and get him to where he feels like man, I’m at least 80 percent, 85 percent of what I am.”

Cornerback Terrion Arnold (shoulder) is off the injury report and is expected to play.

But linebacker Zach Cunningham (hamstring), cornerback Khalil Dorsey (concussion/wrist), running back Sione Vaki (groin), and defensive lineman Alim McNeill (knee) have all been ruled out.