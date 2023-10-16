Kevin Stefanski: Deshaun Watson day-to-day, we’ll know more as week progresses

There have been conflicting reports about when quarterback Deshaun Watson might be able to return to the Browns lineup and head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have anything concrete to offer when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

Watson has missed the last two games with a right shoulder injury and a report last week indicated that a rotator cuff contusion could keep him out for multiple games. Another report over the weekend said that Watson may return to face the Colts in Week Seven, but Stefanski only said that Watson’s status will be monitored throughout the week.

“Deshaun’s continuing his rehab. He’s day-to-day. We’ll know more as the week progresses,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan.

P.J. Walker went 18-of-34 for 192 yards and two interceptions in Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but the Browns were able to prevail 19-17 despite the turnovers.