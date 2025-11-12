 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_antoniobrown_251112.jpg
Brown pleads not guilty to attempted murder charge
nbc_pft_giantswishlist_251112.jpg
Simms discusses wish list for Giants head coach
nbc_pft_travis_hunter_ir_251112.jpg
Jags must reassess Hunter’s role next year

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kevin Stefanski has no update on if it’s Browns’ goal for Deshaun Watson to play in 2025

  
Published November 12, 2025 11:38 AM

The Browns have been starting rookie Dillon Gabriel at quarterback for their last five games, with the team’s offense still stuck in the proverbial mud.

Gabriel has mostly avoided turnovers, but has thrown for 200 yards just once in his five starts.

While the club has fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders currently serving as the backup, Deshaun Watson also looms over the proceedings.

Under contract through next season, Watson is still recovering from an Achilles tear. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was unclear in his Monday press conference on the team’s plans for Watson, prompting a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noting that Watson still must pass his medical exams to be cleared for practice.

But Cabot also noted Watson has made “excellent progress” in his rehab.

To that end, Stefanski was asked in his Wednesday press conference whether or not it’s the organization’s goal to see Watson back on the field this season.

“I don’t have an update there,” Stefanski said.

So at least publicly, the Browns aren’t revealing their plans for Watson, who remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. If Watson is cleared anytime soon, we’ll see how Cleveland reacts and if that changes the team’s current order at QB.