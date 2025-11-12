Kevin Stefanski has no update on if it’s Browns’ goal for Deshaun Watson to play in 2025

The Browns have been starting rookie Dillon Gabriel at quarterback for their last five games, with the team’s offense still stuck in the proverbial mud.

Gabriel has mostly avoided turnovers, but has thrown for 200 yards just once in his five starts.

While the club has fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders currently serving as the backup, Deshaun Watson also looms over the proceedings.

Under contract through next season, Watson is still recovering from an Achilles tear. Head coach Kevin Stefanski was unclear in his Monday press conference on the team’s plans for Watson, prompting a report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com noting that Watson still must pass his medical exams to be cleared for practice.

But Cabot also noted Watson has made “excellent progress” in his rehab.

To that end, Stefanski was asked in his Wednesday press conference whether or not it’s the organization’s goal to see Watson back on the field this season.

“I don’t have an update there,” Stefanski said.

So at least publicly, the Browns aren’t revealing their plans for Watson, who remains on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. If Watson is cleared anytime soon, we’ll see how Cleveland reacts and if that changes the team’s current order at QB.