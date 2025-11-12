 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_gronkretiringapat_251111.jpg
Gronkowski to retire as Patriot on 1-day contract
nbc_pft_draftkingsmvp_251111.jpg
Why NFL MVP doesn’t just have to be a QB award
nbc_pft_mcdanieltroll_251111.jpg
McDaniel appears to troll Bills fans after win

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Deshaun Watson is making progress but not ready to practice yet

  
Published November 11, 2025 09:14 PM

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski left uncertainty on Monday about whether Deshaun Watson is ready to return to practice.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com clarifies that although the quarterback has made “excellent progress” in his comeback from his twice ruptured Achilles, the team will not open Watson’s 21-day practice window this week.

Watson, who is on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, first must pass his medical exams before being cleared for practice, per Cabot.

He has rehabbed at the team facility and has attended quarterback meetings.

“I know he wants to play a lot of football again,” Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave said late last month. “He feels like he’s got a lot of tread left on his tires.”

Watson has played only 19 games since the start of the 2022 season, going 9-10 with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Rookie Dillon Gabriel will make his sixth start on Sunday against the Ravens.