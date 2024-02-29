Kevin Stefanski: I’ll let you know when I’ve made a decision on who will call offensive plays

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has called the Browns’ offensive plays since he was hired in 2020.

But after hiring Ken Dorsey to be the team’s offensive coordinator, that could change.

Stefanski said during his Wednesday press conference at the scouting combine that he has not yet determined who will call the offensive plays in 2024.

“I think where we are right now, in our looking at the offense, putting it back together, I don’t know if that decision’s important right this minute,” Stefanski said. “So, I’ll let you know as soon as I’ve made a decision.”

As for hiring Dorsey, Stefanski said it’s important that his new OC has a background as a quarterback.

“I think in Buffalo, as we saw, as we competed against them and as you study them, I mean, very, very explosive in their offense, did a variety of things through the run and the pass that are exciting,” Stefanski said.

The head coach later added that Dorsey “sees it exactly how I see it” when it comes to crafting an offense.

“You want to play through the strengths of your players,” Stefanski said. “I don’t think either of us or anyone on our offensive staff believes that you have to do one thing to win in the NFL because that’s not the reality of life in the NFL. You have to be multifaceted. You have to be able to pivot in a game. You have to be versatile in what you’re doing.

“So, we’ll do what we feel is best for our players in any specific given game because that changes from game to game as well.”

The Browns finished last season No. 10 in points scored and No. 16 total yards. But the club also led the league in giveaways, including an NFL-high 23 interceptions.