Kevin Stefanski: Nick Chubb is working very hard, attacking his rehab

After suffering a year-ending knee injury early on during the 2023 season, Browns running back Nick Chubb remains in the rehab process.

On Tuesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski did not give a firm timeline when asked about Chubb’s recovery. But he noted that the running back is in the building and making progress.

“I don’t know that we’ll go past today and this week — at least that’s the way I’m looking at it,” Stefanski said in his press conference. “I can promise you, he’s working very hard. Early in the morning, he’s here, he’s attacking his rehab. That’s the best way I can put it. When he’s ready, he’ll be ready.”

When asked if Chubb has progressed to running, Stefanski declined to say.

“I’m not going to get into the specifics of the rehab, but he’s doing everything he’s supposed to be doing,” Stefanski said.

Chubb, 28, agreed to a revised contract with Cleveland last week. In 77 career games, Chubb has recorded 6,511 yards rushing with 48 touchdowns — averaging 5.3 yards per carry.