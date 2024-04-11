Nick Chubb agrees to lower base salary in revised contract with Browns

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said in January that he didn’t want running back Nick Chubb’s final snap to be the one that saw him suffer a season-ending knee injury last year and that the Browns would “work to keep him on the team” in 2024.

That work has resulted in a revised contract. Chubb was set to make a non-guaranteed salary of $11.775 million during the upcoming season, but NFL Media reports that he has agreed to lower that number in order to remain with the team.

It’s not clear how much of a cut Chubb agreed to take, but the report indicates that he can recoup the amount via undisclosed incentives.

Chubb had to have multiple surgeries to repair damage to multiple ligaments after his injury in Week Two of the regular season. The team gave a positive update on his recovery at the recent league meetings, but it remains unclear exactly when he will be able to get back on the field.