Kevin Stefanski says Jack Conklin’s knee injury doesn’t look good

The Browns got a big win over the Bengals on Sunday, but any celebrations will be tempered by right tackle Jack Conklin’s left knee injury.

Conklin left the game on a cart and head coach Kevin Stefanski’s postgame update was not an optimistic one.

“You hope, but it doesn’t look good,” Conklin said, via Kelsey Russo of the team’s in-house media group. “I feel absolutely awful for Jack. The person that he is, the player that he is and what he means to this team. . . . He’s such a big part of what we are. We’ll hold out hope there.”

Fourth-round pick Dawand Jones replaced Conklin on Sunday and Stefanski’s comments suggest he will have an extended run in the lineup.