Khalil Mack staying with Chargers on one-year deal

  
Published March 10, 2025 11:01 AM

Khalil Mack won’t be going anywhere this offseason.

According to multiple reports, Mack is re-signing with the Chargers on a one-year deal.

The initial reports indicate Mack’s contract is worth $18 million fully guaranteed.

Mack, 34, was traded to the Chargers in the in March 2022. He’s appeared in 50 games for Los Angeles over the last three seasons, earning a Pro Bowl berth each year. He tallied 6.0 sacks with six tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, and nine passes defensed in 2024.

He was No. 12 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents this offseason.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2014 draft, Mack has recorded 107.5 career sacks for the Raiders, Bears, and Chargers in his 11 seasons.