NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Kickoff discussion is on agenda for August 27 ownership meeting

  
Published August 21, 2024 10:12 AM

Owners will have a special meeting next week, primarily to discuss and ostensibly to vote on private-equity rules. Other issues can be discussed, and votes could be taken.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the new “dynamic kickoff” appears on the agenda.

For now, it’s identified only as a discussion/update item. If, as expected, a quorum is present, a vote could be taken. It would have to be initiated by the owners; if the league office wanted a vote, the agenda would reflect something along those lines.

Earlier this week, the league said movement of the touchback point from the 30 to the 35 is “not likely.” However, the league also did not rule out the possibility of making changes to the new kickoff formation, including after the regular season begins.

With the average starting field position for the new kickoff beyond the 28, some coaches might just deliberately kick the ball out of the end zone and concede 30. If that becomes a trend, it defeats the purpose of implementing the new rule.