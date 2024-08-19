NFL: Shift of touchback from 30 to 35 is “not likely”

There’s still a chance the dynamic kickoff will be a dud, given the very real possibility that teams will choose to kick the ball out of the end zone and concede the 30 — the same way they previously conceded the 25.

With, per the NFL, the average starting field position through two weeks of preseason games with the new kickoff formation the 28.3, why not give up an extra 1.7 yards and avoid a long return?

During a Monday conference call with reporters, NFL chief administrator of football operations Dawn Aponte addressed the question of whether the league will move the touchback point to the 35.

“It would be not likely,” Aponte said. "[T]he way we passed this and discussed it with the Competition Committee as well as membership at large was really about continuing to evaluate. It is a one-year rule change, so we anticipate to evaluation this throughout the season. As we know, as things progress through the preseason, they are very possible that we will see some changes as we head into the regular season. So we will continue to monitor it. We will continue to discuss it and evaluate it.”

As to the level of concern that the kicking team will choose not to put the ball in play and start the drive at the 30, Aponte said this: “Still a lot to be seen as we head into the regular season and teams to just show what they’re planning to do in regular-season games versus what we’re seeing in preseason.”

Presumably, any changes would be made before the regular season begins. Any revisions after Week 1 undermine the integrity of the season. Still, Aponte didn’t rule it out.

“I think our objective is to always have the rule in place as we head into the season,” she said. “I never say never. There’s people about my pay grade that get to decide that. But that’s the objective. As we said, it was a one-year rule change. We will continue to evaluate it throughout the season and anything that needs clarification I think will come out as need be.”

Owners will meet next Tuesday, August 27, regarding the league’s potential decision to allow teams to sell a portion of the franchise to private-equity funds. If, as expected, a quorum is present, the owners could decide to make any change to the rule they want, including moving the touchback point from the 30 to the 35.