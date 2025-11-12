Kickoff return touchdown earns Kene Nwangwu AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Jets have only won two games this season, and both times they needed big plays on special teams to do it. And both times, a Jets return man has won the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week award.

This time it’s kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu, who returned a kickoff 99 yards to the end zone in Sunday’s win over the Browns. In the Jets’ other win, punt returner Isaiah Williams won the special teams player of the week award. Williams scored a punt return touchdown in that win over the Bengals, and in Sunday’s win over the Browns.

Nwangwu said of his touchdown that he expects to take it to the house if he can take it past the 40.

“Throughout my career, it’s usually been like the 40-yard line. You cross the 40, you kind of have an idea if you’re going to score or not,” Nwangwu said. “Across the 40, [I] wasn’t touched. I just got to outrun the kicker and then any safeties on the sideline.”

Nwangwu has five kick return touchdowns since entering the NFL in 2021, the most of any player in the NFL in that time.