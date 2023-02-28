 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Justin Jefferson contract a high priority

  
Published February 28, 2023 06:33 AM
nbc_pft_floresvikings_232016
February 16, 2023 08:36 AM
Mike Florio specifies what Brian Flores brings to the table for the Vikings and how he can take Minnesota's defense to the next level as coordinator, with Chris Simms calling the hire a "great fit" for both parties.

At the end of the Vikings season, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was asked about being eligible for an extension this offseason and said that he’ll be in Minnesota if the Vikings want him in Minnesota.

It’s no surprise that the Vikings want Jefferson around after watching him put up huge numbers over his first three seasons in the league. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine that he has no interest in being part of the organization if Jefferson isn’t also in the house.
“I don’t want to be the Vikings G.M. without that guy on our team,” Adofo-Mensah said. “It’s a high priority. We gotta make sure that we do it in the order that we can do it in, obviously, given all the other decisions we need to make.”

The Vikings have some work to do to get under the cap by the start of the league year and that likely accounts for the other decisions that Adofo-Mensah referenced in Tuesday’s answer. Once that’s been taken care of, Jefferson’s extension will likely move front and center in Minnesota.