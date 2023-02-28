Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: Justin Jefferson contract a high priority

At the end of the Vikings season, wide receiver Justin Jefferson was asked about being eligible for an extension this offseason and said that he’ll be in Minnesota if the Vikings want him in Minnesota.

It’s no surprise that the Vikings want Jefferson around after watching him put up huge numbers over his first three seasons in the league. General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said at a Tuesday press conference from the Scouting Combine that he has no interest in being part of the organization if Jefferson isn’t also in the house.

“I don’t want to be the Vikings G.M. without that guy on our team,” Adofo-Mensah said. “It’s a high priority. We gotta make sure that we do it in the order that we can do it in, obviously, given all the other decisions we need to make.”

The Vikings have some work to do to get under the cap by the start of the league year and that likely accounts for the other decisions that Adofo-Mensah referenced in Tuesday’s answer. Once that’s been taken care of, Jefferson’s extension will likely move front and center in Minnesota.