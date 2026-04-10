Kyle Juszczyk: It’s OK to be skeptical and ask questions about electrical substation

There’s no hard evidence to support the idea that 49ers players are more susceptible to injuries because they practice near an electrical substation. But that doesn’t stop people from asking questions. And 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk thinks those questions should be asked.

After 49ers General Manager John Lynch said the team hired an independent expert and found there’s no connection between the electrical substation and player injuries, Juszczyk sounds satisfied. But he also thinks it’s reasonable for players to have their concerns.

“I don’t stand next to the microwave while it’s on. Who knows if that does anything to you. But if there’s any chance or inkling or thought process that maybe it has a 1 percent affect on you, I’m going to avoid it,” Juszczyk told Jim Rome. “I’m happy that John said they did some studies and it was a big nothing burger. I would love to hear more about it.”

Juszczyk says he heard a lot of opinions from people who had their own ideas about whether or not there’s any merit to the substation theory.

“It was a very entertaining talking point, one of those things I had everybody asking me about,” he said. “I think it’s OK to be skeptical and ask questions. I don’t think that means I have a tinfoil hat on. The fact that they did science, looked into it and found nothing.”

For his own part, Juszczyk has only missed seven games in his 13-year NFL career.

“It hasn’t affected me too much,” he said. “I’ve been pretty damn healthy since I’ve been in San Francisco.”