Kyler Murray out of practice again on Thursday

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not practice on Wednesday and he was not back on the field on Thursday.

Murray remained out of practice as the Cardinals moved closer to their Week 6 trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts. Murray hurt his foot in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans and missed a few snaps before returning to finish out the game.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon called Murray day-to-day on Wednesday, which sets up Friday’s final practice of the week as a significant one for the quarterback.

If Murray does not get the green light to play, Jacoby Brissett would get his first start of the season. Brissett played 46 games and made 30 starts for the Colts between 2017 and 2020.