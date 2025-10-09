 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_patssaints_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
nbc_csu_chargersdolphins_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_seahawksjax_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_patssaints_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Saints
nbc_csu_chargersdolphins_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Chargers vs. Dolphins
nbc_csu_seahawksjax_251009.jpg
NFL Week 6 preview: Seahawks vs. Jaguars

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyler Murray out of practice again on Thursday

  
Published October 9, 2025 01:53 PM

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not practice on Wednesday and he was not back on the field on Thursday.

Murray remained out of practice as the Cardinals moved closer to their Week 6 trip to Indianapolis to face the Colts. Murray hurt his foot in last Sunday’s loss to the Titans and missed a few snaps before returning to finish out the game.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon called Murray day-to-day on Wednesday, which sets up Friday’s final practice of the week as a significant one for the quarterback.

If Murray does not get the green light to play, Jacoby Brissett would get his first start of the season. Brissett played 46 games and made 30 starts for the Colts between 2017 and 2020.