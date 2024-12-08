 Skip navigation
Kyren Williams 3-yard touchdown gives Rams early 7-0 lead over Bills

  
Published December 8, 2024 04:38 PM

The Rams have gotten off to a strong start against the Bills on Sunday.

Los Angeles used a 12-play, 70-yard drive to go right down the field and build an early 7-0 lead.

Kyren Williams capped the possession with a 3-yard touchdown.

The Rams converted three third downs en route to the end zone, with Williams first gaining 3-yard on third-and-1. Quarterback Matthew Stafford then connected with Puka Nacua for a 17-yard pass on third-and-9, putting the Rams in Buffalo territory. Then Nacua took a jet sweep to 9 yards to Buffalo’s 3.

On the next play, Williams got a handoff and went right to the paint.

Williams had 27 yards on the possession with Nacua gaining a total of 43 — 29 on two catches and 14 on two jet-sweep runs.