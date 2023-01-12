 Skip navigation
Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lamar Jackson: My knee remains inflamed and unstable

  
Published January 12, 2023 01:03 PM
nbc_pft_roquansmith_230112
January 12, 2023 08:22 AM
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack Roquan Smith’s new contract with the Ravens and explain how it proves Baltimore is willing to work out deals with players who don’t have agents.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s absence from the field continued at Thursday’s practice and he offered an update on where things stand a little later in the day.

Jackson has missed the last five games and head coach John Harbaugh offered no updates on his status Wednesday. He did say that he was OK with a player playing at less than 100 percent “if he’s healthy and safe and it’s not gonna do any damage to an injury.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Jackson said he’s not in that category as the team prepares to face the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries ,” Jackson wrote. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Jackson’s absence has played out against the backdrop of the impending expiration of his contract and there’s been thought that the two situations are intertwined. Jackson’s tweet may not change anyone’s opinion of that, but it does make it hard to see him playing anytime soon.