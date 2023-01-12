Lamar Jackson: My knee remains inflamed and unstable

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s absence from the field continued at Thursday’s practice and he offered an update on where things stand a little later in the day.

Jackson has missed the last five games and head coach John Harbaugh offered no updates on his status Wednesday. He did say that he was OK with a player playing at less than 100 percent “if he’s healthy and safe and it’s not gonna do any damage to an injury.”

In a tweet on Thursday, Jackson said he’s not in that category as the team prepares to face the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

“Thank you everyone for your support and concerns regarding my injuries ,” Jackson wrote. “I want to give you all an update as I am in the recovery process. I’ve suffered a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3. There is still inflammation surrounding my knee and my knee remains unstable. I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery. I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

Jackson’s absence has played out against the backdrop of the impending expiration of his contract and there’s been thought that the two situations are intertwined. Jackson’s tweet may not change anyone’s opinion of that, but it does make it hard to see him playing anytime soon.