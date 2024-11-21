 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

mayfield.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Giants
nbc_csu_bestbets_241121.jpg
Lions, Broncos, Dolphins lead Week 12 best bets
nbc_csu_balvslac_241121.jpg
NFL Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson not on injury report; Roquan Smith did not practice

  
Published November 21, 2024 05:35 PM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not on the injury report to start the practice week.

Jackson was not on last week’s injury report until the second practice day of the week when he was limited with a knee issue and rest. He has had some practice time off in recent weeks but has not missed a start.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) is among five players who didn’t practice Thursday as the Ravens began their work week getting ready for Monday Night Football.

Coach John Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, that Smith is “working toward the game” and “has not been ruled out by any stretch.”

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (illness), defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) also missed Thursday’s session.

Running back Justice Hill (concussion) was limited.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (neck) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (neck) were full participants.