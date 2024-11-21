Lamar Jackson not on injury report; Roquan Smith did not practice

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not on the injury report to start the practice week.

Jackson was not on last week’s injury report until the second practice day of the week when he was limited with a knee issue and rest. He has had some practice time off in recent weeks but has not missed a start.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring) is among five players who didn’t practice Thursday as the Ravens began their work week getting ready for Monday Night Football.

Coach John Harbaugh said, via Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, that Smith is “working toward the game” and “has not been ruled out by any stretch.”

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (illness), defensive tackle Travis Jones (ankle), safety Sanoussi Kane (ankle) and cornerback Arthur Maulet (calf) also missed Thursday’s session.

Running back Justice Hill (concussion) was limited.

Safety Kyle Hamilton (neck) and outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (neck) were full participants.