Lamar Jackson on altercation with Bills fan: Hopefully it won’t happen again

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had an altercation with a Bills fan on Sunday night in Buffalo, and afterward he acknowledged he should have walked away.

The fan put his hands on both DeAndre Hopkins’ helmet and Jackson’s helmet while they were celebrating behind the end zone, leading Jackson to shove the fan away. Jackson said that’s an situation for security to address and for the players on the field to remove themselves from.

“I seen him slap D-Hop,” Jackson said. “Then he slapped me and he was talking, so I just forgot where I was for a little bit. You’ve got to think in those situations. You’ve got security out there, let security handle it. I let my emotions get the best of me. Hopefully it won’t happen again.”

Fortunately, the altercation ended quickly, but it would have been better not to happen at all. The Bills should ban the fan, and Jackson knows that if it does happen again, he should resist the temptation to respond.