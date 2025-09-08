Bills fan shoves Lamar Jackson’s helmet, and Lamar shoves back

A fan in attendance for the first game of the last season at the Bills’ current stadium may never be welcome there again. Or in the new stadium.

After a third-quarter touchdown reception by Ravens receiver DeAndre Hopkins, Hopkins, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and other Ravens were in the vicinity of the front row of stands. A fan in a red Bills jersey shoved Hopkins in the helmet. Hopkins didn’t react. The same fan shoved Jackson in the helmet.

Jackson did react. Lamar gave the man a two-handed shove.

While, ordinarily, fans are a no-touch proposition, the fan initiated contact. Lamar’s reaction seemed proportional, and reasonable. He didn’t climb into the stands. He didn’t beat him with his own shoe, as former NHL player Mike Milbury once did.

The guy shoved Lamar. Lamar justifiably took exception to the gesture.

Lamar should suffer no consequence for it. The fan should be banned, permanently.