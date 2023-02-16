 Skip navigation
Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lane Johnson having adductor surgery Thursday

  
Published February 16, 2023 04:11 AM
February 15, 2023 08:55 AM
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is finally having surgery on his torn adductor.

Johnson suffered the injury late in the regular season and opted to put off the needed surgical repair in hopes of playing in the postseason. Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season before returning to play in all three of the Eagles’ playoff contests.

Word earlier this week was that Johnson would now go for surgery and he tweeted a picture of himself in hospital garb on Thursday morning. All indications are that Johnson is expected to be ready to go well ahead of next season.

Johnson made his second All-Pro team this season and the 10-year-veteran is under contract to the Eagles through the 2025 season.