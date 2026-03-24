Lavonte David announces his retirement

After Mike Evans elected to sign with the 49ers in free agency, another Buccaneers legend is officially departing the franchise.

Longtime Tampa Bay linebacker Lavonte David announced his retirement on Tuesday.

A second-round pick in the 2012 draft, David played all 14 seasons and 215 games of his career with the Buccaneers. He was a first-team All-Pro honoree in 2013 and a one-time Pro Bowler. The Bucs noted in David’s announcement that he finished his career with the same number of seasons played and total tackles (1,714) as Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks. Defensive back Ronde Barber is the only one to play more years with the Bucs at 16.

“For the past 14 seasons, Lavonte David has personified what it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. He was a selfless leader both on and off the field, playing with passion and a genuine love for the game. He leaves a legacy as a Super Bowl champion and one of the greatest players in franchise history, setting a standard that will continue to impact our organization for years to come,” The Glazer Family, owners of the Buccaneers, said in a statement released by the team. “Today, we celebrate Lavonte’s legendary career as one of the most accomplished players of his era and thank him for the many memorable moments he provided our fans. Beyond the statistics and accolades, he will be remembered throughout Tampa Bay for his humble demeanor and strong commitment to our community. We wish him well on his journey after football and look forward to honoring his Hall of Fame-worthy achievements in the near future.”

“Lavonte’s mark on our franchise could never be overstated,” G.M. Jason Licht said in a statement. “For the entirety of his 14-year career, Lavonte set the standard for professionalism, leadership, and consistency. He embodies everything that it means to be a Tampa Bay Buccaneer and he is undoubtedly one of the best players to ever put on this uniform. His contributions to our franchise, to his teammates and to this community will leave an impact far beyond his playing years.”

Added head coach Todd Bowles, “Before I came to the Buccaneers, I always had immense respect for Lavonte as a special football player. Having had the fortune to coach him for the last seven seasons, I have also experienced the special person and leader he is. He has been the heart and soul of our defense and a Super Bowl champion on the way to being an eventual Hall of Famer. There isn’t anyone more respected by his teammates, and that respect extends to his peers and opposing coaches throughout the league. I, as well as everyone in this organization, will miss him tremendously.”

David, who turned 36 in January, was still playing at a strong level in 2025, finishing his final season with 114 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, six QB hits, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three passes defensed, and one interception.