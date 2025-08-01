Lawsuit challenges Missouri’s effort to keep the Chiefs

As the Chiefs plan to choose between renovating their current stadium in Missouri and building a new one in Kansas, a new lawsuit could streamline the options.

Via kctv5.com, a lawsuit has been filed regarding Missouri’s funding plan to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

“The appropriations described in the bill are a direct gift or bribe to the owners of the Chiefs and the Royals to stay in Missouri,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit, filed by two Missouri legislators and a private citizen, argues that the law is unconstitutional.

“The Attorney General is constitutionally obligated to defend the laws enacted by the people of Missouri through their elected representatives,” a spokesperson for Missouri attorney general Andrew Bailey said. “Our office is currently reviewing the lawsuit.”

That’s not exactly a full-throated defense of the new law.

While the wheels of justice can move very, very slowly, it will be important to the Chiefs to have confidence that their final decision will result in the project coming to fruition. If the Chiefs decide the lawsuit has merit, that could push them toward Kansas.

Unless and until, of course, someone in Kansas files a lawsuit challenging the effort to pay for a new stadium across the border.