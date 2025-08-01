 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_hofstandards_250801.jpg
Pro Football Hall of Fame could use ‘upper room’
nbc_pft_rogergoodell_250801.jpg
Goodell: ‘No excuses’ for those senseless acts
nbc_pft_mclaurintraderequest_v2_250801.jpg
McLaurin wanting a trade ‘adds to the distraction’

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lawsuit challenges Missouri’s effort to keep the Chiefs

  
Published August 1, 2025 10:17 AM

As the Chiefs plan to choose between renovating their current stadium in Missouri and building a new one in Kansas, a new lawsuit could streamline the options.

Via kctv5.com, a lawsuit has been filed regarding Missouri’s funding plan to renovate Arrowhead Stadium.

“The appropriations described in the bill are a direct gift or bribe to the owners of the Chiefs and the Royals to stay in Missouri,” the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit, filed by two Missouri legislators and a private citizen, argues that the law is unconstitutional.

“The Attorney General is constitutionally obligated to defend the laws enacted by the people of Missouri through their elected representatives,” a spokesperson for Missouri attorney general Andrew Bailey said. “Our office is currently reviewing the lawsuit.”

That’s not exactly a full-throated defense of the new law.

While the wheels of justice can move very, very slowly, it will be important to the Chiefs to have confidence that their final decision will result in the project coming to fruition. If the Chiefs decide the lawsuit has merit, that could push them toward Kansas.

Unless and until, of course, someone in Kansas files a lawsuit challenging the effort to pay for a new stadium across the border.