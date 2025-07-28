Owner Clark Hunt: Chiefs feel “urgency” on stadium selection

The Chiefs have stadium options in Missouri and in Kansas. They’re currently negotiating with both states, in a process that gives the Chiefs ample leverage.

Team owner Clark Hunt met with reporters on Monday, and he addressed the dilemma the Chiefs face as to their future location.

“We’re grateful to have two really good options,” Hunt said. “I don’t want to get into how close we are making a decision because I found over time with a stadium situations that until they’re done, they’re not done. There’s a lot of work, a lot of moving parts, and we’re working through those. Certainly, I would say we feel urgency to bringing the process to a conclusion, but that doesn’t mean I can will it to happen in any specified period of time.”

For the Chiefs, the reality is that staying in Missouri with a renovated Arrowhead Stadium will be cheaper than building a new, presumably domed stadium in Kansas. Is cost a factor for Hunt?

“We’re more focused on getting it right, picking the option that’s best for our fans, and one that’s best for the community and best for the organization for the next several decades.”

On one hand, they have an iconic venue in Missouri. On the other hand, a new stadium in Kansas would likely attract a Super Bowl and possibly many other events.

It seems as if a decision will happen sooner than later, with the Chiefs’ least at Arrowhead Stadium running through the 2030 season.