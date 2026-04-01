Lawyer: Puka Nacua will be available for all Rams 2026 OTAs

In the aftermath of the disclosure by attorney Levi McCathern that Rams receiver Puka Nacua has entered rehab, McCathern has issued a full statement regarding the development.

“Puka takes responsibility for his well-being and increasing his performance during the off-season,” McCathern said. “So, in early March — before any temporary restraining order was filed by Madison Atiabi and subsequently denied by the Court — Puka voluntarily entered a holistic care facility to focus on his personal growth.

“He is committed to using this time constructively so that he can return in the best possible position — both personally and professionally — to continue contributing to his team and the game he loves. He will complete the program in plenty of time to be involved in all of the Rams OTAs. Puka is also deeply grateful for the support he has received from his family, friends, Coach [Sean] McVay, and his teammates.

“It is unfortunate that a trivial lawsuit has drawn attention to Puka during a time when he is focused on becoming a better overall person. I am really excited to see what the future holds for this gifted young man.”

Obviously, it will be for the judicial system to determine whether and to what extent the lawsuit against Nacua (which alleges that he bit a woman twice on New Year’s Eve and made an antisemitic comment) is “trivial.” His current situation isn’t. And it’s good that he has taken meaningful steps to improve his overall situation.

There’s a significant financial reason for doing so. With Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba recently resetting the market at the position ($42.15 million per year in new-money annual average), Nacua is eligible for a new deal. The Rams will need to be comfortable that he’s reay for the significant infusion of cash that will come with a massive new contract.