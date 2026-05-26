Lawyers say Josh Jacobs “vehemently denies” criminal charges

Packers running back Josh Jacobs faces five criminal charges arising from a domestic disturbance over the weekend. Jacobs, through his lawyers, has denied the charges.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” Jacobs’s Las Vegas-based attorneys said in a statement issued to NFL Media. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

The charges are serious: battery/domestic abuse, criminal damage to property/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

Jacobs, 28, was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He signed a four-year, $48 million contract as a free agent with the Packers in 2024.

He led the NFL in rushing in 2022, with 1,653 yards. In 2025, Jacobs gained 929 rushing yards and scored 14 total touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.