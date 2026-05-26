 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lawyers say Josh Jacobs “vehemently denies” criminal charges

  
Published May 26, 2026 07:18 PM

Packers running back Josh Jacobs faces five criminal charges arising from a domestic disturbance over the weekend. Jacobs, through his lawyers, has denied the charges.

“Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public,” Jacobs’s Las Vegas-based attorneys said in a statement issued to NFL Media. “We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.”

The charges are serious: battery/domestic abuse, criminal damage to property/domestic abuse, disorderly conduct/domestic abuse, strangulation and suffocation, and intimidation of a victim.

Jacobs, 28, was a first-round pick of the Raiders in 2019. He signed a four-year, $48 million contract as a free agent with the Packers in 2024.

He led the NFL in rushing in 2022, with 1,653 yards. In 2025, Jacobs gained 929 rushing yards and scored 14 total touchdowns in 15 regular-season games.