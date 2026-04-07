 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfldeniesbearsv2_260406.jpg
NFL denies Bears’ appeal for compensatory picks
nbc_pft_rasheericeconvo_260406.jpg
Rice will not face NFL discipline over allegations
nbc_pft_cousinscontractloophole_260406.jpg
LV takes advantage of loophole with Cousins deal

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_nfldeniesbearsv2_260406.jpg
NFL denies Bears’ appeal for compensatory picks
nbc_pft_rasheericeconvo_260406.jpg
Rice will not face NFL discipline over allegations
nbc_pft_cousinscontractloophole_260406.jpg
LV takes advantage of loophole with Cousins deal

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Layoffs are coming for ESPN, again

  
Published April 6, 2026 09:28 PM

A week after ESPN absorbed most of NFL Network’s employees, the four-letter network will be tightening the corporate belt.

John Ourand of Puck reports that layoffs are coming for Bristol, again.

Ourand explains that the reductions are unrelated to the recent media merger with the NFL. Instead, it’s a result of ongoing cord-cutting, the possibility that ESPN will be spun off from Disney, and the financial impact of last year’s 15-day dispute with YouTube TV, which ultimately came with a price tag of $100 million.

Meanwhile, ESPN will soon be asked to pay its new 10-percent limited partner (the NFL) more than the $2.7 billion per year that’s currently being shelled out for Monday Night Football.

The good news, if there is any when it comes to layoffs, is that as few as 30 jobs will be impacted in the upcoming round, mainly in off-camera jobs. Six years ago, ESPN cut 300 jobs.

Still, the only constant in the current media climate is change. And more changes are coming for ESPN.