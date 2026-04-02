LB Anthony Walker announces his retirement

Veteran linebacker Anthony Walker will not be back for a 10th season in the NFL.

Walker announced his retirement on Thursday via a post on his Instagram account.

Walker played at Northwestern before being drafted by the Colts in the fifth round in 2017. He spent four seasons in Indianapolis and had 343 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries during his time with the team.

The Browns signed Walker in 2021 and he spent three seasons in Cleveland. He had 170 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in that action.

Walker wrapped up his career by playing for the Dolphins and the Buccaneers over the last two seasons.