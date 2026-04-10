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LB Jacob Rodriguez visits with Bengals Friday

  
Published April 10, 2026 01:26 PM

The Bengals are doubling down on meetings with draft prospects on the defensive side of the ball on Friday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is visiting with the team. Former Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain is also meeting with the team.

Rodriguez won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, Lombardi Award, and Chuck Bednarik Award in recognition of his efforts for the Red Raiders during the 2025 season. He finished the year with 128 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, a sack, four interceptions, seven forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a fumble return for a touchdown. He also ran for a pair of touchdowns while moonlighting as a running back.

The Bengals are set to pick 10th in the first round and adding defensive help seems like a likely direction for a team that’s struggled on that side of the ball for the last couple of seasons.