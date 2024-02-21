Lions announce release of Tracy Walker

Safety Tracy Walker said farewell to Detroit on Tuesday and the Lions said farewell to Walker on Wednesday.

The Lions announced Walker’s release on Wednesday morning. Walker wrote in a social media post on Tuesday that he was thankful to be part of “something special over these last six years” in Detroit after reports of his imminent departure surfaced.

Walker was a 2018 third-round pick by the Lions and he started 34 games from 2019-2021 as well as the first three games of the 2022 season. A torn Achilles ended his season at that point, however, and Walker started six times in the regular season before winding up on the inactive list in the playoffs.

The move will save the Lions $5.5 million under the cap and Walker will be able to look for a new team before the flood of free agents hit the open market in March.