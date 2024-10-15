 Skip navigation
Lions DT Alim McNeill agrees to four-year contract extension

  
Published October 15, 2024 07:58 PM

Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill agreed to a four-year extension Tuesday, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced. It is the second contract the Lions have extended in recent days, having signed running back David Montgomery to a two-year, $18.25 million extension.

McNeill was in the final year of his contract, paying him $3.389 million in salary and bonuses for this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media report that McNeill’s deal is for $97 million with $55 million guaranteed.

McNeill has eight tackles and 2.5 sacks in five games this season.

The Lions drafted him in the third round in 2021, and he has played 52 games with 41 starts since. McNeill has totaled 120 tackles, 10.5 sacks, 24 quarterback hits and a forced fumble in his career.

The Lions have lost defensive tackle Kyle Peko and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson for the season on Sunday.