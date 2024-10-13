Report: David Montgomery agrees to two-year, $18.25 million contract extension

Lions running back David Montgomery agreed to a two-year, $18.25 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Montgomery has two years left on his current deal, so his extension ties him to Detroit through the 2027 season.

The deal includes $10.5 million in new guaranteed money, per Schefter.

The Lions signed Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million deal in the 2023 offseason after talks broke down with Jamaal Williams, who ended up signing a three-year, $12 million deal with the Saints.

Montgomery rushed for 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns on 219 carries in 2023, proving the perfect complement to Jahmyr Gibbs. This season, Montgomery has 63 carries for 271 yards and four touchdowns.