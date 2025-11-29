Lions Hall of Famer Lem Barney dies at 80

Lem Barney, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played his entire 11-season NFL career with the Lions, has died at the age of 80.

After starring at both cornerback and punter at Jackson State, Barney went to the Lions in the second round of the 1967 NFL draft. Barney made an immediate impact as a rookie, intercepting Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr and returning it for a touchdown on the very first pass ever thrown in his direction in the NFL.

By the end of his rookie year, Barney had led the NFL with 10 interceptions, 232 interception return yards, and three pick-sixes. He was named both the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro at cornerback. And Barney was also the Lions’ primary punter as a rookie, finishing with a 37.4 yards per punt average.

Barney would be a first-team All-Pro twice more in his NFL career and was chosen to the Pro Bowl a total of seven times in 11 NFL seasons.

In 2004, the Lions retired the No. 20 jersey and became the only NFL team to have a number retired for three players: Barry Sanders, Billy Sims, and Barney.