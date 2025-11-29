 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

campbell_mpx.jpg
Unpacking Lions’ fourth-down woes against Packers
burrow_mpx.jpg
Bengals, Burrow ‘alive’ in AFC playoff picture
CHIEFS-COWBOYS-MPX.jpg
Evaluating Cowboys, Chiefs’ paths to playoffs

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lions Hall of Famer Lem Barney dies at 80

  
Published November 29, 2025 02:03 PM

Lem Barney, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who played his entire 11-season NFL career with the Lions, has died at the age of 80.

After starring at both cornerback and punter at Jackson State, Barney went to the Lions in the second round of the 1967 NFL draft. Barney made an immediate impact as a rookie, intercepting Packers Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr and returning it for a touchdown on the very first pass ever thrown in his direction in the NFL.

By the end of his rookie year, Barney had led the NFL with 10 interceptions, 232 interception return yards, and three pick-sixes. He was named both the Defensive Rookie of the Year and a first-team All-Pro at cornerback. And Barney was also the Lions’ primary punter as a rookie, finishing with a 37.4 yards per punt average.

Barney would be a first-team All-Pro twice more in his NFL career and was chosen to the Pro Bowl a total of seven times in 11 NFL seasons.

In 2004, the Lions retired the No. 20 jersey and became the only NFL team to have a number retired for three players: Barry Sanders, Billy Sims, and Barney.