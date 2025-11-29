Pro Football Hall of Fame’s announcement of Lem Barney’s death was incorrect

We are happy to pass along that Pro Football Hall of Famer Lem Barney is alive. Despite what the Pro Football Hall of Fame itself said.

The Hall of Fame sent out an announcement today saying that Barney had died at the age of 80. But Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press talked to Barney’s son and confirmed that Barney is still alive.

“He’s good,” Barney’s son told Birkett. “He is alive.”

Two hours after the Hall of Fame sent out an announcement of Barney’s death, the Hall of Fame sent out a second announcement acknowledging that it couldn’t confirm the accuracy of its first announcement.

“Based on conflicting information regarding the reported passing of Lem Barney, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is rescinding the email sent earlier today. The Hall has not been able to confirm such news independently. Please accept our apology,” the Hall of Fame’s second announcement said.

The 80-year-old Barney played his entire NFL career for the Lions, from 1967 to 1977.