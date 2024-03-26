Lions prioritizing extensions for Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown

Quarterback Jared Goff and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown have been an effective combo for the Lions over the last three seasons and the team would like to keep them together a while longer.

Goff and St. Brown are moving into contract years and head coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday that the team is going to work to make sure that both of them have new deals before any pacts come to an end.

“Yeah, those are priorities,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Those are certainly priorities. I’m not going to get into those, but certainly there’s conversations that are being had.”

The Lions met with St. Brown’s team at the Scouting Combine to get the ball rolling on talks and Goff has expressed a desire to be in Detroit for the long term, so it seems like things should be able to move forward on both fronts heading into next season.