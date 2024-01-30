Jared Goff wants to stay in Detroit long term but says it’s not up to him

“JA-RED GOFF!” chants have broken out all over Detroit the past couple of weeks. It has happened spontaneously at Red Wings’ games, at restaurants and at the airport.

Lions fans have showered the quarterback with love, and Goff has returned that feeling.

Goff said he would love for the relationship to last beyond 2024.

“I’ve loved every second of my time here and would love more,” Goff said Monday, via Kyle Meinke of mlive.com. “I love Dan [Campbell]. I love the coaches and all my teammates. Yeah, it would be great. But it’s not up to me.”

Goff is entering a contract year scheduled to make $21.7 million in base salary and count $31.7 million against the cap in 2024. A new deal would cost the Lions much more, with 12 quarterbacks averaging at least $40 million a year.

“It’s not up to me,” Goff said. “I love this place, and we’ll see what happens as time goes on here. But yeah, I love this place, and love Dan and all the coaches love and all my teammates. It’s out of my hands. It’s up to my representatives and obviously the people upstairs [in the front office].”

Goff isn’t concerned about when a new contract happens or if it happens.

But he deserves it after making his third career Pro Bowl and completing a career-high 67.3 percent of his passes for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Lions won 12 regular-season games, matching a franchise record, clinched their first division title since 1993, won a playoff game for the first time since 1991, which also was the last time the team advanced to the NFC Championship Game.