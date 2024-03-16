Lions re-sign Donovan Peoples-Jones

After trading for him as a half-year rental, the Lions are bringing back Donovan Peoples-Jones for 2024.

Peoples-Jones signed a new deal with the Lions today, according to multiple reports.

Last year Peoples-Jones was traded from the Browns to the Lions just before the trade deadline. In eight games with the Lions, Peoples-Jones caught five passes for 58 yards and played 30 special teams snaps. This year the Lions will hope Peoples-Jones can get more involved, both in the passing game and potentially as a return man.

Peoples-Jones is a Detroit native who played his college football at Michigan. He was a sixth-round pick of the Browns in 2020.