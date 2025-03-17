Lions re-sign LB Mitchell Agude

The Lions have re-signed one of their own free agents.

Detroit announced on Monday that the club has brought back linebacker Mitchell Agude.

Agude, 26, was set to become an exclusive rights free agent, but he was not tendered by the Lions. Nevertheless, he is now set to be back with the club for 2025.

Agude entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Dolphins in 2023. But after he was waived in August, he signed with Detroit’s practice squad in September of that year.

He stuck with the club through training camp of 2024, signing with the practice squad after roster cuts in August. With Detroit dealing with several injuries at linebacker, he was signed to the 53-man roster late in the year and appeared in four games — mainly on special teams. He finished with three total tackles and a forced fumble in 55 special teams snaps and 40 defensive snaps.