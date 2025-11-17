Lions’ Rock Ya-Sin on PI: A.J. Brown is an All-Pro, sometimes those players get the calls

Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was the victim of a brutal call by the officials at the end of Sunday night’s game, as a third-down stop that would have given the Lions the ball back in the fourth quarter was turned into a pass interference penalty that effectively handed the Eagles the game.

Afterward, Ya-Sin wasn’t complaining, but he did say that Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the kind of player who gets the calls from NFL officials.

“A.J. Brown, really good player, All-Pro player, sometimes those kinds of players get those kinds of calls. It is what it is. I’ve got to do a better job,” Ya-Sin said.

Asked if the officials gave him an explanation of why he was penalized, Ya-Sin answered, “I didn’t ask for one. I let them do their job, I try to do my job. It is what it is.”

It was a bad call and a call that cost the Lions a chance at a comeback in Philadelphia on Sunday night, but it’s a call Ya-Sin knows he can’t do anything about. And a call Ya-Sin knows comes with the territory of covering a star receiver.