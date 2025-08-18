Lions take CB Khalil Dorsey off PUP list

Cornerback Khalil Dorsey is set to start practicing for the Lions.

Head coach Dan Campbell said at a Monday press conference that they are activating Dorsey from the physically unable to perform list. Dorsey fractured his leg last December.

Dorsey had 14 tackles in 14 games as a core special teams player before the injury. He filled the same role for the Lions in 2023 and also saw action for the Ravens during the 2020 season.

Campbell also said that sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein is going to be out for a while. The defensive end suffered a pectoral injury during the team’s preseason game against the Dolphins.